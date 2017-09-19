President receives WIPO director general
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo received Francis Gurry, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), at the Merdeka Palace, here, Tuesday.
The president was accompanied by Justice and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister A. M. Fachir, and Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto, among others, while receiving Gurry and several other officials of the WIPO.
Gurry has led WIPO as the director general since October 1, 2008. He was reappointed in May 2014 for a second six-year term, which runs through September 2020.
Under his leadership, WIPO is addressing major challenges. These include managing the stress on international patent and copyright systems caused by rapid technological changes, globalization, and increased demand; reducing the knowledge gap between the developed and developing countries; and ensuring that the intellectual property (IP) system serves its fundamental purpose of encouraging creativity and innovation in all countries.
WIPO is a global forum for IP services, policy, information, and cooperation. It is a self-funded agency of the United Nations, with 191 member states.
Its mission is to lead the development of a balanced and effective international IP system that enables innovation and creativity for the benefit of all.
WIPOs mandate, governing bodies, and procedures are set out in the WIPO Convention, which had established the agency in 1967.(*)
