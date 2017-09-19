Floods submerge over one thousand homes in Sintang, West Kalimantan

Sintang, W Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Floods have submerged over one thousand homes in Serawai Sub-district, Sintang District, West Kalimantan, on Tuesday.



The floodwaters reached a height of up to 1.7 meters, submerging homes and shops, Oktavianus Harsumpeda, the sub-district head of Serawai, noted here, Tuesday.



A total of 400 homes were flooded in Nanga Serawai Village, 320 houses in Batu Ketebung Village, and some 200 residences in Tanjung Raya Village.



Several elementary and high school buildings as well as shops were also affected by flooding that has halted school activities.(*)