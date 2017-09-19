Indonesia, Croatia agree to strengthen economic cooperation

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Croatia have agreed to enhance economic cooperation, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement released on Tuesday.



"Indonesia and Croatia are determined to strengthen economic cooperation as they mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated, following a bilateral meeting with her Croatian counterpart, Marija Pejic Novi Buri, on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York, on Monday (Sept 18).



This is the first meeting between the two ministers since Marija was inaugurated as the Croatian foreign minister.



The two ministers further underscored the need for the two countries to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, education, and social and cultural affairs.



"The ways to increase trade include tapping potential trade commodities, facilitating meetings between businessmen of the two countries, and increasing participation in trade promotion," Marsudi noted.



She warmly welcomed Croatias offer to become a gateway for Indonesian commodities to the European Union market.



In this regard, she extended an invitation to Croatian business people to take part in Trade Expo Indonesia 2017 to be held in the BSD City from Oct 10 to 15.



Croatia is Indonesias seventh largest trade partner in East and Southeast Europe. Trade between the two countries totaled US$62.88 million in 2016, with Indonesia recording a surplus of $35.3 million.



Last year, the number of Croatian tourists visiting Indonesia reached 2,504. Currently, 51 Indonesians stay in Croatia.(*)