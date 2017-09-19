Police`s anti-terror squad investigates suspected terrorist

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Polices Densus 88 anti-terrorism squad is still investigating a suspected terrorist who was arrested near Cakrabhuwana Airport in West Javas Cirebon City on Monday (Sept 18).



"The investigators have 7x24 hours to decide whether the person is really a terror suspect or not. If he is a terror suspect, then he will be interrogated and if not, he will be released," Chief of the Public Relations Division at the National Police, Inspector General Setyo Wasisto, stated here on Tuesday.



Based on preliminary investigation, the terror suspect, identified by his initials as IM, is a resident of Burujul Wetan village, Jatiwangi sub-district, Majalengka district, West Java, he noted.



The Densus 88 made the arrest as part of the effort to ensure security during President Joko Widodos visit to Cirebon, he remarked.



"This is the result of the investigation conducted by the Densus 88 prior to Widodo's visit to Cirebon. It turns out that (the Densus) is suspicious of one person," he explained.



The Densus arrested IM, who carried a bag, on Monday at around 02.00 p.m. near the airport after they were suspicious of his behavior.



"The Densus seized a bag from IM," he revealed. (*)