Skytrain, airport train to be integrated before year-end

Magelang, C Java (ANTARA News) - State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno has planned to integrate the operations of the automated people mover system (APMS) Skytrain and the airport train before the end of the year.



"The Skytrain has been operational at the Soekarno-Hatta airport, though the operation is still limited. However, we hope that the Skytrain and the Jabodetabek commuter line train to the airport will have been connected before the end of the year," the minister stated.



The minister made the remarks while accompanying President Joko Widodo to review the Village Economic Center built by PT Telkom Indonesia in Tuksongo Village, Magelang District, Central Java, on Monday.



According to Soemarno, the Skytrain has yet to become fully operational and only connects Terminal 3 with Terminal 2 of the Soekarno-Hatta airport.



Soemarno remarked that her side continues to improve the operations until Skytrain will eventually connect Terminal 1, 2, and 3 or even Terminal 4, which is still under construction.(*)