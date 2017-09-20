Indonesia plays crucial role at ASEAN meeting on transnational crimes

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is playing an important role at the 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crimes being held in the Philippines on Sept 18-21, Vice Chief of the National Police Commissioner General Syafruddin stated.



"Indonesia has a very strategic position to encourage the eradication of radicalism and violent acts, involving extremist groups, which threaten security in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region," he noted in a press statement released on Tuesday.



Syafruddin is representing National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian at the ministerial-level meeting aimed at discussing ways to prevent and eradicate transnational crimes in the ASEAN region.



The Indonesian delegation to the meeting also comprises officials from the National Counterterrorism Board, Foreign Ministry, and Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs.



Syafruddin said all countries in the Southeast Asian region are involved in the biennial event, including the ASEAN Secretariat General, representatives from the ASEANAPOL, and ministerial-level officials from China, Japan, and South Korea.



The meeting is aimed at enhancing ASEAN cooperation in the form of joint programs and agendas to prevent and eradicate transnational crimes committed across state borders.



Indonesia also enjoys the trust to act as a lead shepherd in the field of counterterrorism in Southeast Asia to develop a comprehensive ASEAN action plan to fight terrorism.(*)