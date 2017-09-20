Indonesia, Sri Lanka to form parliamentary cooperation group

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Sri Lanka will soon set up a parliamentary cooperation group to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields such as politics, economy, and culture.



"Indonesia and Sri Lanka both share an important relationship in terms of parliament between the two countries," Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Board (BKSAP), Nurhayati Ali Assegaf, stated while receiving Sri Lankan Honorary Ambassador to Indonesia, Dharshana Mahendra Parera, at her office in the Parliament building in Jakarta on Tuesday.



The request to open the working group of the Indonesian and Sri Lankan Parliaments was conveyed directly by Parera, because there had been no cooperation of parliament till date.



According to Nurhayati, the parliamentary diplomacy can further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries, with the formation of the parliamentary cooperation group.



"The relationship between Indonesia and Sri Lanka is very important because both countries share similar pluralism and history," Nurhayati noted.



The Democratic Party politician added that Sri Lanka is very appreciative of the Indonesias diverse regional culture and the friendly manners of the people.



The Sri Lankan Parliament, according to her, sees that the tolerance in the life of the state in Indonesia is highly observed.



"Interpersonal relationships will benefit the country, especially tourist visits, as more and more tourists from Sri Lanka visit Indonesia," he remarked.



Meanwhile, Parera expressed his appreciation over the success of the House of Representatives in organizing the World Parliamentary Forum in Bali on Sept 7 and 8.(*)