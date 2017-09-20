Media play role in strengthening Indonesia, Malaysia ties: Journalist

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Mass media have played a crucial role in maintaining the harmonious relations between Indonesia and Malaysia, the senior journalist said during the discussion on the conflict resolution here on Tuesday.



"In order to protect the robust relations between Indonesia and Malaysia, mass media in the two countries should control their publications, mainly amid the volatile situations now occurring in the region," the former director of Indonesian News Agency, ANTARA, Aat Surya Safaat, said in Jakarta.



Although the two countries have a close diplomatic relations, Indonesia and its neighboring country were once involved in several disputes, mainly in term of migrant workers issue.



"Apart from the problem, Indonesian and Malaysian government had debated on the ownership of the traditional Batik fabric, the Reog performance, and the Rasa Sayange - Mollucans folk traditional song," he stated, while adding, the two countries also had disputes on Sipadan and Ligitan islands, as well as the illegal fishing in the border areas.



The latest conflict two countries had was the inverted Indonesian flag showcased by the Malaysian government during the Sea Games 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.



However, the incidents, according to the speaker, occurred not based on the sentiments, but only the miscommunication among the officials of the two countries.



"Some publications appear to be provocative and sensational, but the actual fact may just accidentally occurred," he reiterated.



He further explained, not all news published by the Malaysian media were incorrect, and not all appropriate.



"Hence, we should take the mass media as an important influence to not only the people, but also the authority," Safaat remarked.



He also added, in order to strengthen the close relations of Indonesia and Malaysia, the mass-media in both countries should cover both sides the fact, while being concerned to the further impact of the news.



"Therefore, journalists of the two countries should increase their collaborations and networks, for example in the Malaysian and Indonesian Reporters Solidarity (ISWAMI) group, and the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAF).



In addition to talk on the mass-media in Indonesia and Malaysia, the discussion also launched a book comprised of several essays written by the doctoral students of Sahid University, Jakarta.



Initiated by the universitys professor of communication and conflict resolution, the book features some essays on the local election in Salatiga by Agus Triyono and "The Politicians in Social Media".(*)