Wednesday, 20th September 2017

VP leads RI delegation to attend UN General Assembly

1 hour ago | 246 Views
President Donald Trump speaking in the 72nd UN General Assembly New York, Selasa (19/9). (ANTARA News/Aditya E.S. Wicaksono)
New York (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla led a delegation from his country in a summit at the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York, on Tuesday.

Kalla was accompanied by Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani and Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi sat on the second row to the right of the podium and the fourth row from the front of the podium.

The Indonesian delegation was side by side with a delegation from India to the right and Iran on the left. The order of delegation seat placement is based alphabetically from 193 member states of the United Nations.

In the 72nd UN General Assembly, Indonesia will continue to campaign be accepted as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2019-2020.

Previously, Indonesia had three times experience as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, in 1973-1974, 1995-1996, and 2007-2008.

"On paper we have a great opportunity to be elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council," the Vice President said.

He further explained that Indonesia has always been active in sending peacekeeping troops. There are currently 2800 peacekeeping troops from Indonesia on duty around the world.


