Bio Farma target its revenue worth Rp3 trillion in 2017

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - State-owned vaccine producer Bio Farma has targeted its revenues in 2017 to be around Rp3 trillion, with vaccine production estimated at up to 3.1 billion doses per year.



"With vaccine production of about 3.1 billion doses per year, Bio Farma remains one of the worlds leading vaccine companies, with revenues reaching 14 percent of Rp2.7 trillion in 2016," Marketing Director of Bio Farma, M. Rahman Rustan, said during a press conference at the Indonesia Business Development Expo 2017 (IBDExpo) here on Wednesday.



Rustan stated that the revenue growth was driven by high market demand for vaccines. In the last five years, the demand has reached about 3 billion doses per year.



Currently, Bio Farma is producing 14 types of vaccines. Twelve of them have met the standards set by the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others, polio vaccine, measles, hepatitis B, BCG, vertusis, diphtheria, tetanus, and influenza B. Two other types of vaccines are not registered with WHO because they are used domestically.



In addition to the vaccine, Bio Farma also produces four types of serum.



Rustan revealed that 60 percent of companys revenue, worth Rp3 trillion, was the contribution of export markets.



"We export vaccines as we are able to meet the needs of vaccines in the country," he stated.



The national vaccines are needed for 5 million babies, 12 million children, and 23 million women.



With the production of 14 types of vaccines and four serums, Bio Farma has become one of the largest vaccine companies in the world.



"More than 142 countries have been using Bio Farma products, especially developing countries. About 49 countries are from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)," he noted.



Bio Farmas goal is not only to become the vaccine exporter for Islamic countries but also to urge the Middle Eastern countries to produce vaccines independently.



"We intensify cooperation with OIC member countries through transfer of technology," he remarked.



During the Indonesia Business Development Expo 2017 (IBDExpo), Biofarma showcased vaccine product innovation, Pentabio, the 5-in-1 vaccine product consisting of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenza type B vaccines.



"Bio Farma also feature prefill injection Uniject. It is a special packaging that has been filled a single dose of vaccine, equipped with disposable syringes, making it is very easy to use," he said.(*)