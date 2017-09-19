Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches photocoupler with UVLO function for digital control switching power supplies and IPM drive
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today
announced the launch of “TLP2735,” a high speed IC photocoupler for MOSFET gate
signal insulation and the company’s first to incorporate an under voltage
lockout (UVLO) function.
UVLO cuts the photocoupler’s susceptibility to noise
like that generated in power supply cables, and can prevent malfunctioning when
products are switched on. With an isolation voltage of 5kVrms (min) between the
input and output, as well as conformity with the IEC60747-5-5[1] photocoupler
safety standard, TLP2735 is also suitable for applications requiring high
insulation performance.
The operating power supply voltage in the output
side is 9 to 20V, specifications suited to MOSFET gate voltages, and the
propagation delay time is 100ns (max), fast for a photocoupler designed for MOS
gate insulation. As its power supply voltage is high, it can also be used for
IPM input insulation.
Simply adding a buffer circuit to the subsequent
stage of TLP2735, a MOSFET insulation gate drive circuit can be implemented. In
addition, with its operating temperatures of -40 to 125oC, it can also be used
in a high temperature environment.
The latest Gartner market report recognizes Toshiba
as the leading manufacturer of optocouplers by sales in 2015 and 2016, with 23%
of sale-based market share in CY2016. (Source: Gartner, Inc. “Market Share:
Semiconductor Devices and Applications Worldwide 2016” 30 March, 2017)
TDSC will continue to deliver products that meet the
needs of customers by promoting the development of a diverse portfolio of
photocouplers and photorelays tailored to market trends.
Applications
* Isolation interface of MOSFET gate signal
* Digital control switching power supply
* Industrial automation equipment (IPM drive)
Features
* Built-in UVLO function with hysteresis
* Operating temperature rating: Topr (max) = -40 to
125℃
* Thin SO6L package with long creepage distance
* (Height 2.3 mm (max), creepage and clearance
distances 8mm (min), support reinforced isolation)
|
Main Specifications
|
(Unless otherwise
specified @Ta= -40 to 125℃)
|
Part
|
|
Package
|
|
Creepage
|
|
Absolute
|
|
Isolation
|
|
Threshold
|
|
UVLO
|
|
Propagation
|
|
Common-
|
Operating
|
TLP2735
|
|
SO6L
|
|
8
|
|
-40 to 125
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
8.1/7.5
|
|
100
|
|
25
Note:
[1] IEC60747-5-5 conformity: Maximum allowable
operating isolation voltage
VIORM=1140 Vpeak
Follow the link below for more on the new products
and Toshiba’s photocoupler line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler.html
Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product
prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is
current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
About
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
(TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since
being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place
among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and
business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs
and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a
determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close
collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets.
We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen
(US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170921005462/en/
Contacts
Media
Inquiries:
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
Digital Marketing Department
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage
Corporation
