Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches photocoupler with UVLO function for digital control switching power supplies and IPM drive

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced the launch of “TLP2735,” a high speed IC photocoupler for MOSFET gate signal insulation and the company’s first to incorporate an under voltage lockout (UVLO) function.

UVLO cuts the photocoupler’s susceptibility to noise like that generated in power supply cables, and can prevent malfunctioning when products are switched on. With an isolation voltage of 5kVrms (min) between the input and output, as well as conformity with the IEC60747-5-5[1] photocoupler safety standard, TLP2735 is also suitable for applications requiring high insulation performance.

The operating power supply voltage in the output side is 9 to 20V, specifications suited to MOSFET gate voltages, and the propagation delay time is 100ns (max), fast for a photocoupler designed for MOS gate insulation. As its power supply voltage is high, it can also be used for IPM input insulation.

Simply adding a buffer circuit to the subsequent stage of TLP2735, a MOSFET insulation gate drive circuit can be implemented. In addition, with its operating temperatures of -40 to 125oC, it can also be used in a high temperature environment.

The latest Gartner market report recognizes Toshiba as the leading manufacturer of optocouplers by sales in 2015 and 2016, with 23% of sale-based market share in CY2016. (Source: Gartner, Inc. “Market Share: Semiconductor Devices and Applications Worldwide 2016” 30 March, 2017)

TDSC will continue to deliver products that meet the needs of customers by promoting the development of a diverse portfolio of photocouplers and photorelays tailored to market trends.

Applications

* Isolation interface of MOSFET gate signal

* Digital control switching power supply

* Industrial automation equipment (IPM drive)

Features

* Built-in UVLO function with hysteresis

* Operating temperature rating: Topr (max) = -40 to 125℃

* Thin SO6L package with long creepage distance

* (Height 2.3 mm (max), creepage and clearance distances 8mm (min), support reinforced isolation)

Main Specifications (Unless otherwise specified @T a = -40 to 125℃) Part

Number Package Creepage

distances

min (mm) Absolute

maximum

ratings Isolation

voltage

BV S

min

@T a =25℃

(kVrms) Threshold

input current

(H to L)

I FLH

max

(mA) UVLO

threshold

voltage

V UVLO+ ,

V UVLO-

typ.

(V) Propagation

delay time

t pHL , t pLH

max

(ns) Common-

mode

transient

immunity

CM H , CM L

min

(kV/μs) Operating

temperature

T opr (℃) TLP2735 SO6L 8 -40 to 125 5 3 8.1/7.5 100 25

Note:

[1] IEC60747-5-5 conformity: Maximum allowable operating isolation voltage

VIORM=1140 Vpeak

Follow the link below for more on the new products and Toshiba’s photocoupler line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler.html

Customer Inquiries:

Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3457-3431

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

