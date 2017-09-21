Indonesia signs nuclear weapon ban treaty

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday (20/09/2017). (ANTARA /Aditya Wicaksono)

New York (ANTARA News) - Indonesia, along with dozens of countries in the world, has signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.



Indonesia, which was represented by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, signed the treaty, which for the first time in the world is legally binding on the prohibition of nuclear weapons.



"This morning, Indonesia signed the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty," Marsudi stated in New York on Wednesday.



The treaty, which won the support of 120 countries from 193 UN member states, was adopted in July at the United Nations Conference in New York.



The Nuclear weapon Prohibition Treaty contains a collection of prohibitions while participating in any activities related to nuclear weapons, including a prohibition to develop, test, produce, obtain, process, stockpile, use, or threaten to use nuclear weapons.



The treaty will take effect 90 days after it has been signed by at least 50 countries.



Brazilian President Michel Temer has become the first to sign the treaty.



"This treaty is an important step towards implementing an international goal of a world free of nuclear weapons, and this hope will revive the worlds efforts to achieve it," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted while inaugurating the signing ceremony of the treaty.



However, countries with nuclear weapons and their allies are not involved in the negotiations. Even the United States, Great Britain, and France have issued a joint statement stating that they were not involved in the treaty negotiations and had no desire to sign, ratify, or be a part of it, the UN reported.



