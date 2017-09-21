Merkel rejects yes-or-no answers in interview

Berlin (ANTARA News) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected a requirement of the German news channel ARD youth radio program "Kanzlercheck" (chancellor check) to answer questions with a simple yes or no.



The answer always depended on the question, the incumbent chancellor said on Thursday during the livestream, stressing that she would "speak no nonsense."



In a similar move, Merkel had previously based her decision whether to make an appearance in the TV-debate with SPD candidate Martin Schulz dependent on the format of the interview.



On Tuesday, the head of Merkels chief of staff Peter Altmaier caused a stir in an interview with "Bild" newspaper by following the guidelines of the yes-or-no format.



When asked by the interviewer whether "it is better to vote for the AfD than to not vote at all", Altmaier was quick to respond with a "no." Altmaier advised dissatisfied citizens not to cast a ballot at the federal election rather than to vote for the right-wing populist AfD.



Several members of the Cabinet had objected to this. "Everyone should make use of their right to vote," said Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere (CDU).



Merkel also urged all German citizens to go and vote during the interview. The Chancellor pointed out that Germany had to "take a strict stance when it comes to our basic values."



