4+1 formula a way to resolve rohingya issue: Kalla

Indonesia Vice President Jusuf Kalla is having a conversation with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a bilateral meeting Indonesia-Kanada durimg the regular session of the-72 UN General Assembly in New York, Wednesday (20/9/2017). (Antara/Aditya Wicaksono)

New York (ANTARA News) - The 4+1 formula suggested by Indonesia was one of the approaches that the world could adopt to resolve the Rohingya issue in Myanmar, Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla stated.



"The 4+1 formula that we have offered is acceptable to both parties and is one of the ways to solve the Rohingya problem," Kalla noted after delivering a speech at the New York headquarters, the US, Thursday.



He remarked that currently, the most important effort to be undertaken was to open access for humanitarian aid to enter Myanmar to help the Rohingya refugees.



He explained that the 4+1 formula can help to solve the Rohingya problem, as it is not possible for Indonesia to deploy troops, and the peacekeeping forces also could not be mobilized.



The 4+1 formula includes the four main elements of restoring stability and security, maximizing self-restraint and no use of force, protecting all citizens of Myanmar regardless of ethnicity and religion, as well as the importance of opening immediate access for humanitarian assistance.



Earlier, during a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Naypyidaw, Monday, Myanmars State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi welcomed Indonesias proposal of the 4+1 formula to resolve the current humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State.



"The one plus element is implementing recommendations from the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State led by (former UN security general) Kofi Annan," the minister had noted in a statement from the Foreign Ministrys spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir received by Antara on Sept 4.



Indonesia, in this case, continues to help Rakhine State to develop through the reform and reconciliation process by promoting inclusive development and strengthening democratization.



Reported by Jaka Suryo



M052/INE/o001