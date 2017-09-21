Alert status declared in Ggunung Agung

Peope are taking picture of smoke steaming out of the Gunung Agung's crater from Desa Rendang, Karangasem, Bali, Tuesday (19/9/2017). (ANTARA /Nyoman Budhiana)

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - An alert status has been declared for the Gunung Agung volcano in Bali following an increase in volcanic activity that has forced thousands of local residents to evacuate.



Since mid-August, the Gunung Agung volcano has shown a rise in volcanic activity but then it declined, and now it is increasing again.



"Until Wednesday night, more than one thousand people had been evacuated to various locations," local National Disaster Management Agency Public Relations spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho remarked here on Friday.



He said the people voluntarily fled to the neighboring areas of Buleleng, Klungkung, and Karangasem, as the locations were considered safe.



Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika affirmed that the government is prepared to face any eventualities in the face of Gunung Agung possibly erupting and has readied an evacuation post, refugee camp, and security measures.



"We can report to the citizens of Bali and internationally that we are ready to face the worst, even though we pray that it never happens," the governor said.







(O001/INE)