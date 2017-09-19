Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds new line-up of high speed signal transmission photorelays with industry's smallest footprint

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced the launch of two high speed signal transmission photorelays, “TLP3475S” and “TLP3440S,” that realize the industry’s smallest footprint[1]. Shipments start today.

The TLP3475S is housed in an S-VSON4 package and features low on-state output resistance. The TLP3440S is housed in a new S-VSON4T package, which has the same industry-leading small footprint as the S-VSON4 but is thinner. The TLP3440S features low off-state output resistance.

The footprint of the new photorelays is 22.5% smaller than that of existing VSON4 packages[2]. Used in combination, they will help to reduce the sizes of circuit boards for tester PEs[3]. They can be also be used in gigahertz high speed signal transmission lines. Unlike typical photorelays, which have a maximum operating temperature of 85°C, the TLP3440S and TLP3475S can operate at up to 110°C, and therefore simplify system design.

The latest Gartner market report recognizes Toshiba as the leading manufacturer of optocouplers by sales in 2015 and 2016, with 23% of sale-based market share in CY2016. (Source: Gartner, Inc. “Market Share: Semiconductor Devices and Applications Worldwide 2016” 30 March, 2017)

TDSC will continue to deliver products that meet the needs of customers by promoting the development of a diverse portfolio of photocouplers and photorelays tailored to market trends.

Applications

* Semiconductor testers (Memory, SoC, LSI)

* Probe cards

* Replacement of mechanical relays

Features

* Industry’s smallest mounting area[1] S-VSON4 package: 2.00x1.45x1.65 mm (typ.)

S-VSON4T package: 2.00x1.45x1.3 mm (typ.)

* Voltage and current ratings:

OFF-state output terminal voltage 40 V, ON-state current 0.12 A,

ON-state current (pulsed) 0.36 A (TLP3440S)

OFF-state output terminal voltage 60 V, ON-state current 0.4 A,

ON-state current (pulsed) 1.2 A (TLP3475S)

* High operating temperature rating: Topr (max)=110oC

Main Specifications (@T a =25℃) Part

number Absolute maximum ratings ON-state

resistance Output

capacitance C OFF typ. (pF) OFF-state

current Turn-on

time t ON max (ms) Turn-off

time t OFF max (ms)

OFF-state

output

terminal

voltage V OFF (V) ON-state

current I ON (A) Operating

temperature T opr (℃)

R ON typ. (Ω) R ON max (Ω)



I OFF max (nA) @V OFF (V)



TLP3440S

40

0.12

-40 to 110

12

14

0.45

1

40

0.2

0.3 TLP3475S 60 0.4 1.1 1.5 12 1 50 0.5 0.4

Notes:

[1] As of September 22, 2017, TDSC survey.

[2] VSON4 package: 2.45x1.45x1.3 mm (typ.)

[3] Pin Electronics (PE): Switches for inspection signals to DUT of various testers.

Follow the link below for more on the new products and Toshiba’s photorelay line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photorelay.html

