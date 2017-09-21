West Papua police detain five foreigners for illegal mining activity
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA News) - The West Papua Police arrested five foreign citizens, Thursday, for alleged illegal mining activity in Kasi River, Kebar sub-district, Tambrauw District, West Papua Province.
"I have no comment. I have to report it to the West Papua Provincial Police Chief (Brigadier Rudolf A Rodja) first. There will be a press conference," Senior Commissioner Parlindungan Silitonga, director of special criminal department of the West Papua Police, said here, Friday.
He refused to give details about the arrest, including the nationality of the five foreigners.
Some information gathered by ANTARA, however, indicated that the foreigners were most likely Chinese nationals. (*)
