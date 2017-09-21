Minister Marsudi meets ICRC president to discuss Rakhine crisis

New York (ANTARA News) - Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi met with Peter Maurer, President of the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC), here, Thursday, to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Myanmars Rakhine State, and Bangladesh.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session at the UN headquarters.



Indonesia is ready to help the ICRCs mission in Myanmar and Bangladesh.



The ICRC has invited Indonesias representative to join a humanitarian visit to Rakhine State, likely in December, Minister Marsudi revealed.



The Myanmar Government had said that it would cooperate with red cross organizations, including the ICRC, in distributing humanitarian assistance. Therefore, the ICRC will play a crucial role, according to the minister.



Besides this, the Myanmar Government has hinted that the ASEAN humanitarian aid institutions AHA Centre, will also be involved in the aid distribution.



Ensuring accessibility for humanitarian assistance to Rakhine, home to the Rohingya ethnic minority, is now a priority, she said.



Indonesia has sent eight Hercules planes to carry humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, which has received some 400 thousand Rohingya refugees fleeing the atrocities in Rakhine.



Meanwhile, Vice President M Jusuf Kalla, who led Indonesias delegation at the UNGA Session, in his speech during the UNGA General Debate, said that Indonesia and the international communities were concerned about the humanitarian crisis occurring in Rakhine.



"There must be no more man-made humanitarian crisis in this world," he remarked.



The 4+1 formula suggested by Indonesia was one of the approaches that the world could adopt to resolve the Rohingya issue in Myanmar, Kalla stated.



"The 4+1 formula that we have offered is acceptable to both the parties and is one of the ways to solve the Rohingya problem," Kalla noted.



He explained that the 4+1 formula could help to solve the Rohingya problem, as it was not possible for Indonesia to deploy troops, and the peacekeeping forces also could not be mobilized.



The 4+1 formula includes the four main elements, such as restoring stability and security, maximizing self-restraint and no use of force, protecting all the citizens of Myanmar, irrespective of ethnicity and religion, as well as opening immediate access for humanitarian assistance. (*)