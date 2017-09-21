East Java earns Rp2.7 trillion from coffee exports
Surabaya (ANTARA News) - East Java earned US$200 million or around Rp2.7 trillion from coffee exports in 2016.
"A positive record and encouraging as East Java coffee proves to be competitive in international market5," Deputy Governor Saifullah Yusuf (Gus Ipul) said here on Friday.
Gus Ipul said the farmers should increase their production as East Java coffee is high in demand both on the domestic and international market.
He said the growing coffee industry in East Java was partly attributable to growing number of good quality baristas in the region.
"Surabayas baristas were even recorded once as the third best in the world in a contest in China," he said.
Meanwhile, East Java Askrindo chairman Tjahjono Haryono said Indonesia ranks among the worlds largest coffee producers , but per capita consumption of coffee is still low compared with Europe and America.
East Java has coffee plantations in its northern coastal areas and the quality is highly competitive in international market.
Indonesia is the 4th largest coffee producer in the world after Brazil, Columbia, Vietnam, and the second largest producer of robusta coffee after Vietnam.(*)
