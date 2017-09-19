Antara hosts tribute to Teguh Karya over film legacy

Senior actor Slamet Rahardjo (left), along with senior actress Christine Hakim (second left), Writer Seno Gumira Ajidarma (second right), Film Director and Screenwriter Wregas Bhanuteja (right), and moderator Ifan Ismail (center) speaks in a discussion at the Gallery Photo Journalistik Antara (GFJA), Pasar Baru, Jakarta, Friday (Sept. 22, 2017). (ANTARA FOTO/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian News Agency Antara here on Friday (September 22) hosted a tribute event to mark the 80th anniversary of the prominent movie director and producer, Teguh Karya, to highlight his legacy in shaping the countrys movie history.



"As a state-owned news agency, Antara has always been responsible to produce news, and other journalistic works, while at the same time, delivering truth to people," the President Director, Meidyatama Soeryodiningrat (Dimas), said in his opening remarks.



Teguh Karya, the founder of the famous Teater Popular group, has shaped the history of Indonesian movie development, Dimas remarked.



"We have learned, Teguh Karya has put the value of honesty as an integral part in all his movies," he reiterated.



Dimas further explained, the works of Teguh Karya has inspired not only the old movie directors, actors, and actresses, but also the younger millenial generation.



"I am pleased to see now the young people, the millenial generation has been greatly aware of Teguh Karyas legacy. This awareness shows that his works would always be remembered over generations," Dimas hoped.



As part of the 80th anniversary commemoration of Antara establishment, the tribute event also featured a discussion on Teguh Karyas legacy, attended by some speakers, including prominent actor and director Slamet Rahardjo, senior actress Christine Hakim, author and lecturer Seno Gumira Ajidarma, Cannes-winner young filmmaker, Wregas Bhatuneja, and led by Ifan Ismail, program coordinator of the independent cinema, Kineforum.



"Teguh Karya is a distinguished figure in our movie history, because he has taught us to always believe in the process, instead of seeking for instant result (in a movie production)," Rahardjo noted in the sideline of discussion.



"I always admire not only the works of Teguh Karya, but also his creative process during movie or theatre production. When I assisted him, I learned that creating a good-quality movie needs a long and thoughtful preparation," he reiterated.



Rahardjo said Teguh Karya once explained that movie and theatre not only entertained people, but also taught producers, actors, and actresses, about life.



Meanwhile, Christine Hakim admitted that she had learned about modesty from Teguh Karya.



"(Because of him) I learned how to be a real actress, instead of a star. Now I understand a real actress should stay modest despite her fame and achievement," she added.



Apart from discussion, the event also showcased a special music performance by an indie folk band, Float.

(T. KR-GNT/H-YH)