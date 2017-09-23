9,421 evacuate after Mt Agung shows signs of increased activity

Mount Agung silhouette on the island of Bali seen from the outskirts of Ampenan Beach, Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Thursday (Sept. 21, 2017). Mount Agung's activity status was upgraded from "alert" level to "alert" on Monday night (18 September 2017). (ANTARA/Ahmad Subaidi)

Denpasar (ANTARA News) - As many as 9,421 people have been taking refuge in 50 different places, since Mount Agung in Bali province showed signs of increased activities, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Board (BNPB).



"The number of refugees continue to increase," Chief of the BNPB Data and Information Center and Public Relations Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, Friday (Sept. 22).



The volcanic earthquakes, which continued to happen in the past few days prompted the local residents to flee their homes to safer areas, he stated.



Most of the evacuees are villagers who live within a radius of 6 kilometers and 7.5 kilometers from the volcanos peak in the north, southeast, south and southwest sectors, he revealed.



The 50 places are located in the three districts of Karangasem, Klungkung and Buleleng.



Some 7,018 of the evacuees have been sheltered in 40 places in Karangasem, 1,722 in eight places in Buleleng and 601 in two places in Klungkung.



Some of the evacuees are being sheltered at sports stadiums and village halls, while others have taken refuge at their relatives houses.



An alert status was declared for Mount Agung in Bali, following an increase in the volcanic activity.



Since mid-August, the volcano has shown a rise in volcanic activity, but then it declined, and now it is increasing again.



Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika affirmed that the government was prepared to face any eventualities in the event of the volcano possibly erupting, and has readied an evacuation post, refugee cam, as well as implemented security measures.



"We can confirm to the citizens of Bali and internationally that we are ready to face the worst, even though we are praying that it never happens," the governor remarked.



(Reported by Dewa Wiguna/Uu.S012/INE/KR-BSR/H-YH)