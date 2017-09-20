Surabaya City calls on residents not to burn trash during dry season

Photo document a number of students in Surabaya, East Java, wore recycling costumes from garbage in the Garbage Care Day campaign at Taman Bungkul, Surabaya, on 21 February 2017. (ANTARA/Zabur Karuru)

Surabaya (ANTARA News) - The Surabaya City Fire Department, East Java, has issued a circular calling on city residents not to set fire to trash during the dry season this year.



Chief of the fire department Candra Oeratmangun said here on Friday the number of fires increased particularly during the peak of the dry season.



"The number of fires in Surabaya reached 300 last year and this year until September the figure was recorded at 420," he said.



Most of the fires happened in idle land and paddy fields, he said.



In August 2017 alone, the department recorded 138 cases of fires, 120 of which were found in idle land.



"Hence, we have issued a circular to village-level administration heads and sub-district heads to pass it on residents. In the circular, we call on the residents not to set fire to trash. In the rainy season, there are many cases of fires, much less in the dry season," he said.



In addition, he also suggested that the city residents sort the garbage into organic trash and dried trash. The organic trash can be made into compost, while the dried trash can be recycled.



"It is dangerous to set fire to trash in open land. The fire can spread to residential areas. If that happens, it is difficult to put out the fire," he said.



(Reported by Abdul Hakim/Uu.S012/B/KR-BSR/H-YH)