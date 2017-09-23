Mt Agung`s danger status raised to highest level

A number of residents observed Gunung Agung which is still on standby status from Monitoring Station of Rendang Village, Karangasem, Bali, Wednesday (Sept. 20, 2017). (ANTARA/Nyoman Budhiana)

Karangasem, Bali (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) raised the danger status of Mount Agung in Bali to highest level four starting from 8.30pm on Friday (Sept. 22).



"Considering Mt. Agungs latest development marked by higher level of fire and extraordinary increase in tremors we have decided to upgrade its status from Alert Level III to Watch or Level IV," head of the office of the ministry of energy and mineral resources, Kasbani, said.



Under the new status the sterilized area is widened from a radius of six kilometers to 12 kilometers northward, northeastward, soitheastward and south-soithwestward.



"All of the areas must be emptied and all people in the areas must be evacuated starting from 8.30pm today. No tourist or public activity is allowed there," he said.



The head of data and information center and public relations of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said the head of BNPB and other officials concerned had already been in Bali to coordinate with the governor and district heads of Bali.



"A national command center will soon be activated to accompany regional governments. Logistic aid supplies and equipment will soon be taken to evacuation centers, Coordination meetings between ministries concerned and other offices will immediately be carried out," he said.



Sign posts will soon be put up at strategic places to show the safe and danger areas.



"People are called to remain calm and not be provoked by misleading rumors. Mt. Agung has not eruptef. Monitoring however is being intensified," he said.



BNPB has recorded a total of 9,421 people have evacuated themselves in 50 locations in three districts following the increasing activity of the mountain.



(Reported by Wira Suryantala & Ni Luh Rhismawati/Uu.H-YH/KR-BSR)