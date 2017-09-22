Ngurah Rai Airport unaffected by Mt Agung volcanic activities
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - Ngurah Rai International Airport in the Indonesian island resort of Bali remains unaffected by the volcanic activities of Mt Agung, according to airport management spokesman Arie Ahsanurrohim.
"Until now flights to and from the Ngurah Rai International Airport are still normal," Ahsanurrohim remarked here on Saturday.
According to him, he continued to establish intensive communications with relevant agencies to monitor the latest conditions
after the danger status of Mt. Agung was raised to the highest level.
Following Mt. Agungs latest development marked by higher level of fire and extraordinary increase in tremors, Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) had decided to upgrade its status from Alert Level III to Watch or Level IV.
However, the Ngurah Rai Airport management spokesman said
he had prepared anticipation if the airspace was not safe, especially concerning the handling of prospective passengers and aircraft.
In the menatime, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho informed the press on Friday that Bali remained safe for tourists, despite the alert status being declared for Mount Agung.
"Until now, Bali is still safe for tourist visits except the area within the radius around Mt Agung where any activity has been banned by the PVMBG," he said.
Several foreign embassies have contacted the BNPB command post to seek information on the condition of Mt Agung and the necessary precautionary arrangements in place. Several Balinese people were also panic-stricken, he noted.
