Japan Badminton Open - Gideon/Sukamuljo pair enters final round

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo avenged the loss they had suffered at the Korean Open by defeating Danish pair Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen at the Japan Open, Saturday, to proceed to the final round.



At the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Gideon/Sukamuljo beat Boe/Mogensen in 37 minutes in straight games, 21-15, 21-14.



At the start of the game, the two opponents competed tightly, marked by equal scores twice: 3-3 and 8-8.



However, the Indonesian pair was able to later dominate over its Danish opponents to finally win the first game, 21-15.



The Boe/Mogensen pair tried to improve its performance in the second game and successfully led the game until the score of 7-5. However, the Indonesian players came back strongly as the game progressed and were able to equalize the scores twice at 11-11 and 12-12, but they could never lead.



The Danish players finally lost to the Indonesians, 14-21.



The victory made up for the loss that Gideon/Sukamuljo had suffered at the hands of Danish players at the Korean Open last week when the Indonesians lost: 19-21, 21-19, 15-21.



"We learnt from our loss in Korea. We have met them several times before. We have focused on non-technical preparations. We must be mentally prepared and more confident. Technically, we are similar," Sukamuljo noted.



The Danish pair, however, is still ahead of the Indonesian duo in terms of the win record, as they had won four of the last six meetings.



"We are glad that we won today, but head-to-head, we are still behind. Hence, we could say that we were able to take revenge. We could not believe that we could win in straight sets. Perhaps, they were fatigued. However, today, we enjoyed playing," Gideon remarked.



Gideon/Sukamuljo will play against Takiti Inoue/Yuki Kaneko in the final round. The Indonesian players had won in the last two matches.



At the Indian Open this year, Gideon/Sukamuljo beat Inoue/Kaneko, 21-16, 21-18.



"What is certain is that we must focus and not become overconfident," Sukamuljo said. (*)