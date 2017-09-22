Drought dries out several springs in South Karawang
21 minutes ago | 171 Views
Karawang, W Java (ANTARA News) - Several springs in South Karawang near Pangkalan Sub-district, Karawang District, West Java, have dried up during the current drought.
"Not only springs but rivers in our region have also dried up. The local inhabitants have been facing a shortage of clean water," Usep Supriatna, the Pangkalan sub-district head, said here, Saturday.
Eight villages have been hit by the drought, and some 10 thousand people have been affected over the last several weeks, he revealed.
The Pangkalan authorities have urged the Karawang district administration to supply clean water to the drought-hit villages.
"The BPBD (local disaster mitigation office) has provided clean water to our regions several times," he noted.
According to data of Karawangs BPBD, the drought has affected 30 villages in the district, an increase from 25 villages last year.
Karawang is annually hit by drought during the dry season.(*)
"Not only springs but rivers in our region have also dried up. The local inhabitants have been facing a shortage of clean water," Usep Supriatna, the Pangkalan sub-district head, said here, Saturday.
Eight villages have been hit by the drought, and some 10 thousand people have been affected over the last several weeks, he revealed.
The Pangkalan authorities have urged the Karawang district administration to supply clean water to the drought-hit villages.
"The BPBD (local disaster mitigation office) has provided clean water to our regions several times," he noted.
According to data of Karawangs BPBD, the drought has affected 30 villages in the district, an increase from 25 villages last year.
Karawang is annually hit by drought during the dry season.(*)
Latest News
- Drought dries out several springs in South Karawang 21 minutes ago
- Marsudi meets foreign affairs ministers of MIKTA member countries 26 minutes ago
- Bali piano competition attracts foreign pianists 44 minutes ago
- Residents evacuate to Jembrana following rise in Mt Agung`s status 54 minutes ago
- Ngurah Rai Airport unaffected by Mt Agung volcanic activities 7 hours ago
- Mt Agung`s danger status raised to highest level 15 hours ago
- 9,421 evacuate after Mt Agung shows signs of increased activity 17 hours ago
- Indonesia highlights right to freedom of religion at the UN 22nd September 2017