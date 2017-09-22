Drought dries out several springs in South Karawang

Karawang, W Java (ANTARA News) - Several springs in South Karawang near Pangkalan Sub-district, Karawang District, West Java, have dried up during the current drought.



"Not only springs but rivers in our region have also dried up. The local inhabitants have been facing a shortage of clean water," Usep Supriatna, the Pangkalan sub-district head, said here, Saturday.



Eight villages have been hit by the drought, and some 10 thousand people have been affected over the last several weeks, he revealed.



The Pangkalan authorities have urged the Karawang district administration to supply clean water to the drought-hit villages.



"The BPBD (local disaster mitigation office) has provided clean water to our regions several times," he noted.



According to data of Karawangs BPBD, the drought has affected 30 villages in the district, an increase from 25 villages last year.



Karawang is annually hit by drought during the dry season.(*)