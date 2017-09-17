Indonesia overall champion in ASEAN Para Games

Kuala Lumpur (ANTARA News) - Indonesia emerged as the overall champion in the 9th ASEAN Para Games 2017, after winning 117 gold medals, 69 silver, and 46 bronze medals.



The ASEAN Para Games 2017 was officially closed by Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, at a function which was held in the Bukit Jalil stadium here on Saturday night.



The following is the final medal standing of the ASEAN Para Games ke-9, 2017.







Contingent Gold Silver Bronze Total



1. Indonesia 117 69 46 = 232



2. Malaysia 89 83 77 = 249



3. Thailand 62 64 83 = 209



4. Vietnam 40 61 56 = 157



5. Philippines 19 20 26 = 65



6. Myanmar 11 15 16 = 42



7. Singapore 8 17 22 = 47



8. Brunei D. 2 6 6 = 14



9. Timor Leste 2 0 1 = 3



10. Cambodia 0 5 5 = 10



11. Laos 0 3 4 = 7(*)