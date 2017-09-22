Laos keen to buy another type of weapons from PT Pindad

Indonesian Defence Minister, Ryamizard Ryacudu, with PT Pindad's personnel assault riffle in Bandung, last week. (ANTARA FOTO/Fahrul Jayadiputra)

Vientiane, Laos (ANTARA News) - The Laotian Defense Ministry has expressed keen interest in buying another type of products of Indonesian state-owned weapons manufacturer PT Pindad, the company's vice president for export Ridi Djajakusuma said.



"We have again introduced and promoted PT Pindad products to the Laotian Defense Ministry. They have keen interest in buying another weapons from Pindad, including short rifles and ammunition," Djajakusuma, said recently.



PT Pindad is one of the Indonesian companies taking part in the Trade and Tourism Fair 2017 held by the Indonesian Embassy in Vientiane to mark the 60th anniversary of Indonesia-Laos bilateral relations.



Djajakusuma said both countries have close military cooperation.



In 2014, the Laotian Defense Ministry bought weapons from PT Pindad, including 60 G2 combat pistols, 35 SS1 V2 assault rifles, 35 SS1 V4 assault rifles, and ammunition.



"At our meeting with the Laotian Defense Ministry on Sept 21, they have expressed interest in buying G2 elite pistols, SPR 2 sniper rifles and ammunition from Pindad," he said.



The Laotian prime minister is expected to visit PT Pindad when he visits Indonesia in October this year.



Currently, 27 Laotian soldiers are taking part in training in Indonesia as part of preparations for the ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) 2017 to be held in Singapore.