Trans Sumatra railway lines to be completed end of 2019: minister
Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA News) - The construction of Trans Sumatra railway lines is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2019, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.
"The project has always been monitored to ensure that it will be completed on schedule. As President Joko Widodo expects, (the construction of) Trans Sumatra railway lines will be completed in 2019," he said here on Sunday.
The construction of railway tracks linking Medan to Langkat and Aceh will receive priority in the construction of Trans Sumatra railway lines, he said.
He made it clear that the construction of Trans Sumatra railway lines is high on the list of the central governments priorities.
"As it is a national strategic project, it must be completed thoroughly. The realization of the project is just a matter of time," he said.
Chief of the Traffic and Safety Section of the North Sumatra Train Technical Station Iskandar said the construction of Trans Sumatra lines is underway.
The construction of Binjai-Besitang,Langkat, Besitang-Sei Liput, and Rantau Prapat-Pinang City railways tracks is still underway, he said.
The construction of the railway tracks will be completed in 2019 as scheduled, he said. ***3***
(S012/a014)
Reported by Evalisa Siregar
