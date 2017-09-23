Besakih temple`s holy items to stay, despite Mt. Agung's alert level raised

Several Hindus bring offerings during a religious ceremony at Besakih Temple, which located at the mountainside of Mt. Agung, Karangasem, Bali, Tuesday (19/9/2017). (ANTARA PHOTO/Nyoman Budhiana)

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - Pratima or the holy items, at Besakih Temple will not be moved despite Mount Agungs raised alert level following increased volcanic activity, Bali Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia leader Prof. Dr I Gusti Ngurah Sudiana stated.



"That decision was already taken during a meeting between the regional committee and religious leader of Besakih Temple," Sudiana noted in Denpasar on Monday.



During the meeting held to discuss efforts to save the pratima Sudiana said it was decided to not move anything from Besakih and the surrounding temples despite being located in proximity to Mount Agung.



"According to the regional committee and religious leader, as was observed from the six earlier eruptions in Mount Agung, those pratimas never once moved and are, so far, still safe. Hence, they are convinced that although it will erupt, it will not affect those holy items in Besakih," he affirmed.



Sudiana said the religious leaders have also prepared to offer prayers daily in the hopes that the temple and people will remain safe amid Mount Agungs increased volcanic activity.



Despite a caution alert level status declared at Mount Agung since Sept 22, the religious leaders continue to perform their duties in Besakih.



"Of course, (they are doing their duties) under the supervision of security forces. We hope the religious leaders would also acquire the skills to avoid the eruption," Sudiana noted.



Sudiana remarked that to protect the pratimas from unlawful acts, they are also cooperating with the security forces to set up a special task force.



The pratimas in small-scale temples, such as in a family household and village, have, so far, already been stored in safe places, as the people had evacuated to the town.



(Reported by Ni Luh Rhismawati)