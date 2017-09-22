TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Monday, 25th September 2017

SDK begins shipping best-in-class 2.5-inch 1 TB HD media

59 minutes ago
Adopted into Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.'s HDD "MQ04ABF100"

TOKYO, Sept 25, 2017 - (Antara) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has started this month shipment of 2.5-inch hard disk (HD) media with storage capacity of 1 terabyte (TB) per disk, which feature the world's highest storage capacity for this size available on the market today.

SDK's 2.5-inch 1 TB HD media have been adopted into Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's hard disk drive (HDD), "MQ04ABF100," for client. SDK has started supplying its 2.5-inch HD media for this application, using the ninth-generation perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technology. In 2005, SDK became the world's first to manufacture and sell PMR-technology-based HD media.

As the world's largest independent HD media supplier with a market share of about 25%, SDK has been speedily launching highest-level-capacity HD media. HD media are key components of HDDs, significantly influencing their storage capacity. SDK will continue to strengthen its HD media business in accordance with the company's motto of "Best in Class."

Press release: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/news/2017/26793.html

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Contact:

Public Relations Office
Phone: 81-3-5470-3235
