SDK begins shipping best-in-class 2.5-inch 1 TB HD media
59 minutes ago | 174 Views
Adopted into Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.'s HDD "MQ04ABF100"
TOKYO, Sept 25, 2017 - (Antara) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has started this month shipment of 2.5-inch hard disk (HD) media with storage capacity of 1 terabyte (TB) per disk, which feature the world's highest storage capacity for this size available on the market today.
SDK's 2.5-inch 1 TB HD media have been adopted into Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's hard disk drive (HDD), "MQ04ABF100," for client. SDK has started supplying its 2.5-inch HD media for this application, using the ninth-generation perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technology. In 2005, SDK became the world's first to manufacture and sell PMR-technology-based HD media.
As the world's largest independent HD media supplier with a market share of about 25%, SDK has been speedily launching highest-level-capacity HD media. HD media are key components of HDDs, significantly influencing their storage capacity. SDK will continue to strengthen its HD media business in accordance with the company's motto of "Best in Class."
Press release: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/news/2017/26793.html
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
Contact:
Public Relations Office
Phone: 81-3-5470-3235
TOKYO, Sept 25, 2017 - (Antara) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has started this month shipment of 2.5-inch hard disk (HD) media with storage capacity of 1 terabyte (TB) per disk, which feature the world's highest storage capacity for this size available on the market today.
SDK's 2.5-inch 1 TB HD media have been adopted into Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's hard disk drive (HDD), "MQ04ABF100," for client. SDK has started supplying its 2.5-inch HD media for this application, using the ninth-generation perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technology. In 2005, SDK became the world's first to manufacture and sell PMR-technology-based HD media.
As the world's largest independent HD media supplier with a market share of about 25%, SDK has been speedily launching highest-level-capacity HD media. HD media are key components of HDDs, significantly influencing their storage capacity. SDK will continue to strengthen its HD media business in accordance with the company's motto of "Best in Class."
Press release: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/news/2017/26793.html
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
Contact:
Public Relations Office
Phone: 81-3-5470-3235
Latest News
- SDK begins shipping best-in-class 2.5-inch 1 TB HD media 59 minutes ago
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise expands mobile campus solution to deliver high-performance WiFi and LAN access 1 hour ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds new line-up of high speed signal transmission photorelays with industry's smallest footprint 22nd September 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches photocoupler with UVLO function for digital control switching power supplies and IPM drive 21st September 2017
- SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: HULFT's customer support wins award in Japan 19th September 2017
- Nike and NBA introduce new Statement Edition uniform, first on-court hooded jacket and the first NBA Connected Jersey, the future of fan apparel 16th September 2017
- Launch of the report on Support to Monitoring and Estimation of Energy Conservation Policies Impact 15th September 2017
- Prima Marine PCL (SET:PRM) debuts confident of continued growth 15th September 2017