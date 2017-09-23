Two Rafflesia flowers bloom in Central Bengkulu

Bengkulu (ANTARA News) - Two flowers of the protected rare Rafflesia Arnoldii species have bloomed at different locations of Central Bengkulus protected forest.



"One of them is already in bloom since four days, and the other has just reached its final form today," Ibnu Hajar of the rafflesia habitat management noted in Bengkulu on Monday.



The first flower has bloomed at a location that is 42 kilometers from Bengkulu City, some 50 meters from the road connecting Bengkulu and South Sumatra Province.



The other flower has blossomed at a location that is 47 kilometers from Bengkulu City, some 20 meters from the main road.



"We have already put up the sign on various banners informing people keen on witnessing the uniqueness of the floral species," he stated.



The Rafflesia flowers will be in full bloom for the next four days.



Hajar said the Rafflesia Arnoldii habitat around the Taba Penanjung forest can boost the local tourism.



Furthermore, the forest habitat at the side of the inter-province main road will make it easier for people to access the location.