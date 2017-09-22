TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Monday, 25th September 2017

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases small active-clamp MOSFET for relay drivers

1 hour ago | 412 Views
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases small active-clamp MOSFET for relay drivers
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation: a new MOSFET "SSM3K357R," that adopts an active-clamp structure with a built-in diode between the drain and gate terminals. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced the launch of “SSM3K357R,” a new MOSFET that adopts an active-clamp structure with a built-in diode between the drain and gate terminals. The device is suited to driving inductive loads, such as mechanical relays. Volume shipments start today.

 

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170925005537/en/

 

The SSM3K357R protects drivers against damage from voltage surges, such as back-EMF caused by inductance. It integrates a pull-down resistor, series resistor and Zener diode, which helps reduce the part count and save on board space.

 

An industry-standard SOT-23-class package, a low operating voltage of 3.0V and AEC-Q101 qualification make the SSM3K357R suitable for automotive and many other applications.

 

Applications

 

Relay and solenoid control for automotive

Relay and solenoid control for industry

Clutch control for OA equipment

 

Features

 

Active clamp structure suitable for driving an inductive load

Low operating voltage of 3.0 V

AEC-Q101 qualified

 

Main Specifications

 

Items

(Ta=25)

 

Characteristics

Absolute maximum ratings

 

Drain-source voltage

VDSS (V)


60


Gate-source voltage

VGSS (V)


±12


Drain current

ID (A)


0.65

Electrical Characteristics


Drain-source
on-resistance
RDS(ON) max
(mΩ)

 

|VGS|=3.0V


1200



|VGS|=5.0V


800


Total gate charge
Qg typ. (nC)

 


1.5


Input capacitance
Ciss typ. (pF)

 


43

Package

 

SOT-23F

 

2.9mm×2.4mm;
t=0.8mm

 

Follow the link below for more on TDSC’s latest small low-on-resistance MOSFETs.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/small-mosfet.html

 

Customer Inquiries:

Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3411

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170925005537/en/

 

Contacts

 

Media Inquiries:

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963

Digital Marketing Department

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

 

 

Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS