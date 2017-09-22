Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation releases small active-clamp MOSFET for relay drivers
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced the launch of “SSM3K357R,” a new MOSFET that adopts an active-clamp structure with a built-in diode between the drain and gate terminals. The device is suited to driving inductive loads, such as mechanical relays. Volume shipments start today.
The SSM3K357R protects drivers against damage from voltage surges, such as back-EMF caused by inductance. It integrates a pull-down resistor, series resistor and Zener diode, which helps reduce the part count and save on board space.
An industry-standard SOT-23-class package, a low operating voltage of 3.0V and AEC-Q101 qualification make the SSM3K357R suitable for automotive and many other applications.
Applications
Relay and solenoid control for automotive
Relay and solenoid control for industry
Clutch control for OA equipment
Features
Active clamp structure suitable for driving an inductive load
Low operating voltage of 3.0 V
AEC-Q101 qualified
|
Main Specifications
|
|
Items
(Ta=25℃)
|
|
Characteristics
|
Absolute maximum ratings
|
|
Drain-source voltage
VDSS (V)
|
60
|
Gate-source voltage
VGSS (V)
|
±12
|
Drain current
ID (A)
|
0.65
|
Electrical Characteristics
|
Drain-source
|
|
|VGS|=3.0V
|
1200
|
|VGS|=5.0V
|
800
|
Total gate charge
|
1.5
|
Input capacitance
|
43
|
Package
|
|
SOT-23F
|
|
2.9mm×2.4mm;
Follow the link below for more on TDSC’s latest small low-on-resistance MOSFETs.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/small-mosfet.html
Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
