Traditional Indonesian games introduced to US Army soldiers

Sukabumi, West Java (ANTARA News) - Various traditional Indonesian games, such as clog racing, tug of war, and nail in the bottle, were introduced to soldiers of the US Army during a joint training exercise Garuda Shield-11/2017.



"These events, which are part of the agenda of the joint training exercise Garuda Shield-11/2017, were held as recreational activities to strengthen the bonds between Indonesian and US Army soldiers," Training Commander Lieutenant Colonel Khabib Mahfud noted in Sukabumi on Monday.



The traditional Indonesian games held at the Infantry Battalion Field 310/Kidang Kencana, Sukabumi, went smoothly, especially when the US soldiers tried their hand at the games, which enlivened the activities.



Moreover, as part of the agenda, various sports events, such as sepak takraw or kick volleyball, volleyball, gymnastics, and rugby, were held to introduce Indonesian culture to the US Army soldiers.



The US army soldiers also looked enthusiastic while attempting Zumba aerobic gymnastics and the Maumere dance along with their Indonesian counterparts, which brought them closer.



"This was also to offer a recreational activity to escape the boredom during the joint training, and they looked happy together," Mahfud said.



A soldier of the US Army noted that the game looked easy, yet without proper teamwork, it would be difficult to play it. However, he along with his comrades expressed interest and happiness in participating in the traditional games.



"It looks easy, but it was very hard if there is no coordination between members of a team. Cheerful, I love this game," he said.(*)