Minister to report on Bali`s situation to IMF

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan will report on Balis condition to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with regard to the yearly IMF-World Bank meeting to be held in October 2018.



Pandjaitan stated at the Maritime Coordination Ministry in Jakarta on Monday that he will report on the increase in volcanic activity in Mount Agung in Bali during the IMF meeting in Washington, the US, as it is a scheduled yearly meeting.



"Regarding the IMF meeting, we are still getting information on that. Later, it will hold a meeting in Washington on Oct 11-13, and I will go there," he said.



He noted that the government has yet to reach a decision on whether the annual IMF-World Bank meeting will be held in Bali or moved to another venue.



According to Pandjaitan, the government is keen to meet the IMF to share details on Mount Agungs volcanic activity and is waiting for it to decrease.



"We have not decided, and we should discuss it with the Bank Indonesia governor and finance minister first, or we just need to wait and monitor the volcanic activity in the next two weeks, for who knows what will happen," he noted.



Speaking in connection with other potential venues for holding the event, Pandjaitan claimed that only Jakarta was able to host such a large event.



"However, last time, the volcanologists had said to wait and observe the situation for two weeks, and we hope it would become okay," he added.



Earlier, Pandjaitan had overseen the condition of evacuees at several locations, such as the Ulakan Village in Karangasem Sub-district and Sweca Pura Stadium in Klungkung on Sunday.



Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centers Geology Department of the Energy and Human Resources Ministry is yet to furnish details on the estimated time of eruption and the damage it would inflict, as well as matters related to flight activities.



"We should see first when Mount Agung will erupt and the extent of damage it can cause," Pandjaitan stated.



Based on on-site inspections conducted at several refugee centers, his team has already been able to assess the future situation.(*)