No more problem in Jakarta reclamation project : Luhut

Illustration of Jakarta Bay reclamation mega project. (hmip.fisip.ui.ac.id)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said there is no more problem in the development of the G island in the controversial Jakarta reclamation project.



The problem with the G island concerns electric cable below the man-made island off Jakarta. The Jakarta governor elect is against continuing the project contradicting the policy of the city administration under convicted governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) as well as the central government.



On Monday Luhut said he would hold a meeting of ministers under his coordination on Friday to discuss and resolve problem over the G island, adding as for the C and D island project had no problem to be discussed.



"There is only one problem with the G island, that is about the electric cable. A team under Mr Ridwan (Deputy for infrastructure coordinatio9n) said there is no more problem. There is technology engineering, therefore, there is no more problem," the senior minister said.



He repeated saying work could be resumed on the G island project, but first there should be confirmation of the claim in the form of study result, that the decision was not made in a hurry.



"I see no problem with the G island reclamation project. However, we dont to make a decision in a hurry. I would not want to be blamed by our descendants that I have lied to and cheated the public. Therefore, anyone having any idea please come up with data not just talk big to the public," he said, apparently referred to contradicting statements by critics including Jakarta vice governor elect Sandiaga Uno.



Earlier, Luhut said that reclamation project with the man made islands of C, D and G in the Jakarta bay would continue, adding the developers had fulfilled all the requirements set by the Environment and Forestry Ministry .



The problem over the G island project has been sorted out. According to Jakarta Environment Office, all technical conditions have been fulfilled.



"Therefore, technically everything has been resolved," said Ridwan Djamaluddin.



He said technical engineering will guarantee protection for the electric cable of the Muara Karang power plant and gas pipes of Pertamina below the G island.



"The interest of local fishermen has also been duly taken into consideration in carrying out the reclamation project. A channel has been provided for fishermen going out to or returning from the sea . Thanks God, there is no injustice committed against fishermen. This is in line with the program of the Marine and Fisheries Ministry to develop a port at Muara Baru into a modern fish market," he said.



He said , if approved the outer most one of the man made islands could also be appropriated specially for fishermen to facilitate them to go to the sea .



Critics have said the reclamation project would kill local fishermen. (*)