Turkish companies sign MoU with Aceh government
25 minutes ago | 132 Views
Banda Aceh, Aceh (ANTARA News) - Two Turkish compsnies - Hitay Holding A.S and Sksa Enerji Uretim A.S operating in energy sector have signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Indonesian province of Aceh.
The cooperation is in the development of geothermal and gas-powered electricity plants in the region.
"According to information from Aceh delegation in Turkey two companies have signed cooperation agreement with the Aceh government," Aceh provincisl government spokesman Mulyadi Nurdin said here on Monday.
He said according to the head of capital investment service who was in Turkey said the MOU was personally signed by Aceh governor Irwandi Yusuf and chairman of Hitay Holding, Mehmet Emin Hitay, and director of Aksa Enerji Uretim, Nesim Ibrahimhakkioglu and Enersis chairman Sahin Uruc.
He said under the MOU Hitay Holding as investor and developer would develop the portfolio of geothermal project for geothermal power plant in Aceh.
"Hitay will cooperate with the Aceh government to get a license for an initial survey and exploration for the development of the power project and its financing," he said.
Hitay will also develop the site using a reliable contractor to carry out drilling, procurement and construction. Aksa Enerji Uretim in cooperation with Enersis on the other hand will manage the plant.
He said Aksa and Enersis will provide the tevhnology, goods and services needed for the investment project and its operation.
Aksa will cooperate with the Aceh government to get the license needed to develop, build and operate the power plant and arrange the financing.(*)
