Indonesia`s pepper exports up 16.57 percent

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias pepper exports in the January-August 2017 period rose 16.57 percent to 24.46 thousand tons from 23.56 thousand tons in the same period last year, according to the Agriculture Ministry.



Indonesia produced 82.17 thousand tons of pepper in 2016, up 0.82 percent from 81.50 thousand tons a year earlier,Chief of the ministrys data center and information system, Suwandi said here on Monday.



"Pepper production in 2017 is expected to increase 0.97 percent to 82.96 thousand tons from (82.17 thousand tons) in 2016," he said.



Last year, Indonesia exported 53.10 thousand tons of pepper valued at US$431.14 million.



The increase in pepper production had reduced the countrys pepper imports to 690 tons in the January-August 2017 period from 2,663 tons the year before, he said.



"This means that pepper imports have declined significantly by 74 percent. This proves that Indonesia has the potentials to develop pepper plantations so it will regain glory as it did 500 years ago," he said.



Pepper is mostly grown in the five provinces of Bangka Belitung, Lampung, South Sumatra, East Kalimantan and South Sulawesi.



Bangka Belitung and Lampung provinces are the main pepper producers in Indonesia, contributing 58.32 percent of the national production. Pepper production from South Sumatra, East Kalimantan and South Sulawesi accounted for 41.68 percent of the national production.(*)