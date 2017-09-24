Transport minister to offer 10 major projects in ASEM

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said he will offer ten projects to foreign investors when Asian and European transport ministers meet in the 4th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Denpasar, Bali, September, 26-28.



Budi said he would utilize the meeting with theme of "Connectivity and Investment Business Meeting" to attract foreign investors to invest in the 10 transport infrastructure projects.



"We want investment to grow with low inflation. The investment projects would be discussed in bilateral meetings," he told reporters at a news conference here on Monday.



Budi said the ten projects include the Makassar New Port, New Priok Development project Terminal 1 and 2, New Deep Port Kijing Fase I, port of Sorong, port of Tanjung Carat, Inland Waterways Cikarang, port of Tanjung Api-api, Kualanamu airport and Lombok airport.



He said foreign investors have attracted a number of the projects such as Japanese investors eyeing the Bandung LRT project and the Surabaya Tram project; Dutch and Chinese investors eyeing the Kuala Tanjung port project , the Philippine investor eyeing vocational school project , European and Chinese investors eyeing the Tanjung Priok port expansion project and South Korean and Indian investors eyeing the Kualanamu airport expansion project .



He said the projects are estimated to draw up to Rp40 trillion investment, adding the Kuala Tanjung project alone is estimated to cost an investment of Rp5 trillion and the Tanjung Priok project Rp5 trillion.



Budi said the Capital Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) was also invited to the forum that it could encourage local investors to take part in the projects.



There will be Bali Declaration which will attach importance on connectivity for all dimensions. ASEM is a strategic forum to promote cooperation between Asia and Europe. Increase in the role of the private sector or financial agencies in transport infrastructure project would bring to reality through effective and efficient technology.(*)