Rohingya refugees need sustainable aid

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh need sustainable humanitarian assistance, such as education and vocational training, to rebuild their lives.



"The most important sustainable shelter and sanitation, as well as education for children, nutrition, and health care," the SOS Rohingya Team Leader of the international humanitarian organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), Rahardiansyah, told ANTARA here on Monday.



According to him, the Bangladeshi government has coordinated with a number of Non-Governmental Organizations in order to provide such assistances.



He added that Rohingya refugees, who already have temporary shelter, will be trained on farming and given agricultural land. The Rohingyas also need cash capital to start their businesses such as trade and agriculture.



"There are still refugees entering Bangladesh. Last Saturday, we saw a burning across the Naf River near Maungdaw (Myanmar territory)," Rahardiansyah noted.



He added the the National Disaster Management Agency (BNBP) team and the Indonesian Embassy in Bangladesh have reviewed the temporary storage to accommodate humanitarian assistance from Indonesia.



Some of the aid is still stored in the Coxs Bazar District administration warehouse before being distributed to the refugees in several sub-districts in the border areas.



Indonesia has sent humanitarian aid of 30 tons of rice, 14 thousand blankets, 17,400 sarongs, 2,490 packages of instant food, 20 large tents, 10 flexible emergency water tanks, 600 family kits, 900 packages of clothing, 1 ton sugar, 10 electric generators, 325 boxes of cooking oil, and 2 thousand boxes of biscuit, to Rohingya refugees, through the Bangladesh government.(*)