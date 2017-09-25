Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches 10-terabyte enterprise capacity HDD
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the addition of an 10-terabyte (TB[1]) SATA model to its MG06 series of 3.5-inch[2], enterprise capacity class hard disk drives (HDD). Shipments start from today.
The continuing progress of digitization, most recently the quickening expansion of IoT and the increasing reliance on cloud services means that more information is being generated and stored than ever before, and that the rate of its creation only continues to increase. The data centers and cloud-based services that use this data constantly require higher-capacity, higher-performance HDDs.
Toshiba’s MG06 series HDDs meet industry requirements by deploying an improved magnetic recording head and disk magnetic layer, and now deliver up to 10TB of capacity with air-based HDDs, a 25%[3] increase over the maximum capacity of the earlier MG05 series. The HDDs achieve a sustained transfer rate of 237 MiB/s[4,5], and a 25%[6] improvement in operating life that boosts MTTF[7] to 2,500,000 hours. These improvements in capacity, speed and reliability can contribute to the lower system TCO (total cost of ownership).
The new HDDs support both industry-standard 512emulation (512e) and 4K native (4Kn) advanced format sector technologies, for use in legacy applications requiring 512 sector lengths using aligned-write environments, and are also suitable for the latest generation of servers and storage systems.
Customers also can select 512e models supporting SIE (Sanitize Instant Erase), which realize fast invalidation of data recorded on the disks, allowing for efficient disposal and reuse.
Toshiba will continue to develop and offer products meeting customer demands.
Notes
[1] Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
[2] "3.5-inch" refers to the form factor of HDDs. It indicates the size of the disks, not the HDD's physical size.
[3] Comparison between MG05 series: 8 TB and MG06 series: 10 TB
[4] Read and write speeds may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.
[5] A mebibyte (MiB) is 220, or 1,048,576 bytes.
[6] Comparison between MG05 series: 2M hour and MG06 series: 2.5M hour
[7] MTTF (mean time to failure) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products, which may not accurately reflect actual operation. The actual operating life of the product may differ from the MTTF.
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
