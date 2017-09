Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launches 10-terabyte enterprise capacity HDD

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the addition of an 10-terabyte (TB[1]) SATA model to its MG06 series of 3.5-inch[2], enterprise capacity class hard disk drives (HDD). Shipments start from today. The continuing progress of digitization, most recently the quickening expansion of IoT and the increasing reliance on cloud services means that more information is being generated and stored than ever before, and that the rate of its creation only continues to increase. The data centers and cloud-based services that use this data constantly require higher-capacity, higher-performance HDDs.Toshiba's MG06 series HDDs meet industry requirements by deploying an improved magnetic recording head and disk magnetic layer, and now deliver up to 10TB of capacity with air-based HDDs, a 25%[3] increase over the maximum capacity of the earlier MG05 series. The HDDs achieve a sustained transfer rate of 237 MiB/s[4,5], and a 25%[6] improvement in operating life that boosts MTTF[7] to 2,500,000 hours. These improvements in capacity, speed and reliability can contribute to the lower system TCO (total cost of ownership).The new HDDs support both industry-standard 512emulation (512e) and 4K native (4Kn) advanced format sector technologies, for use in legacy applications requiring 512 sector lengths using aligned-write environments, and are also suitable for the latest generation of servers and storage systems.Customers also can select 512e models supporting SIE (Sanitize Instant Erase), which realize fast invalidation of data recorded on the disks, allowing for efficient disposal and reuse.Toshiba will continue to develop and offer products meeting customer demands.Notes[1] Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.[2] "3.5-inch" refers to the form factor of HDDs. It indicates the size of the disks, not the HDD's physical size.[3] Comparison between MG05 series: 8 TB and MG06 series: 10 TB[4] Read and write speeds may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.[5] A mebibyte (MiB) is 220, or 1,048,576 bytes.[6] Comparison between MG05 series: 2M hour and MG06 series: 2.5M hour[7] MTTF (mean time to failure) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products, which may not accurately reflect actual operation. The actual operating life of the product may differ from the MTTF.