House approves five chief justices

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The House of Representatives (DPR), at its plenary meeting here on Tuesday, approved five chief justices who have passed a fit and proper test by the House Commission III.



The five chief justices are Hidayat Manao, chief of the Jakarta High Military Tribunal II to fill the military chamber of the Supreme Court; Yodi Martono Wahyunandi, director of technical personnel and state administrative development of the Supreme Court to fill the state administrative chamber; and Gazalba Saleh, ad hoc corruption judge of the Bandung District Court to fill the criminal chamber.



The others are Yasardi, deputy chief of the Banten High Religious Court to fill the religious chamber; and Muhammad Yunus Wahab, judge of the Palembang High Court to fill the civil chamber.



DPR Deputy Chairman Fahri Hamzah, who led the plenary meeting, sought approval to appoint the five chief justices from some 200 lawmakers who were present at the meeting. He later banged the gavel after the 200 lawmakers approved the five chief justices.



Earlier, chief of the House Commission III Bambang Soesatyo reported the results of a fit and proper test conducted on the five candidates for chief justices at the plenary meeting.



The House Commission III conducted a fit and proper test for the five chief justices on Sept 13.(*)