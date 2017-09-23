Sail Sabang expected to increase economic potentials

Yachts parked on Tedys Beach Kupang, NTT on the event of Sail Indonesia 2017, Thursday (3/8/2017). (ANTARA FOTO/Kornelis Kaha)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The upcoming international maritime event of Sail Sabang is a great moment that should be utilized by the Government of Aceh Province to promote various economic potentials, particularly in tourism and investment sectors.



Several guests from various countries will visit Sabang during the Sail Sabang, which will be held from Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2017, thereby making the event a great opportunity to promote Aceh.



Hence, Fadhlullah, a member of House of Representatives Commission VI, has encouraged the Government of Aceh Province to take advantage of the momentum of the event as a means of tourism promotion, in particular, and to increase investment as well.



Through the event, Aceh district government can promote tourism and investment and cooperate with various parties to increase economic growth and the availability of jobs for people in the westernmost province, according to Fadhlullah.



Further, he suggested that the government must devise a concrete concept of various economic potentials aimed at luring investors to invest in the province.



"Guests from many countries will be present at the event, and this is a golden opportunity that must be utilized because we do not require huge expenditure to go around the world to promote Aceh," the Acehnese legislator stated.



Scheduled to be attended by President Joko Widodo on Dec 2, the event is expected to encourage investors to invest, especially in the tourism industry in Aceh.



"The event should be optimized to encourage private investment in the tourism industry," Iskandar, head of the Capital Investment and Integrated One-Stop Service of Aceh Province, remarked.



Iskandar acknowledged that the city of Sabang has marine tourism potential that is no less interesting than that in other regions.



Speaking in connection with the tourism industry in Aceh, Iskandar remarked that Sabang has become a barometer, but the citys tourism potential is yet to be managed optimally.



Hence, he expressed hope that Sail Sabang would be able to encourage growth in the tourism industry in Sabang, which comprises several scenic islands, including Weh.



The sail event is part of the efforts to develop Sabang as a maritime tourism destination, as the government has set a medium-term plan for 2019 to develop Sabang.



Foreign tourist arrivals in Sabang currently reach some 12 thousand. By 2019, the number of foreign tourists is expected to increase three folds to reach some 30 thousand. Thus, the local government needs to improve accessibility and human resources to serve as guides and diving instructors.



Sabang city governments spokesman Sofyan Adam has affirmed that the local government will continue to promote the tourism industry with the hope of improving the welfare of the local communities.



"We continue to make improvements and rectify any shortcomings in stages for the convenience of the tourists, as tourism is the mainstay product of Weh Island, whose landscapes and forests are beautiful," Adam noted.



In the meantime, Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf has expressed hope that the event will run successfully and become the gateway for foreign tourists to the province.



"We are determined to make Sail Sabang a success and make the city of Sabang a gateway for international and domestic tourists," the Aceh Governor noted.



As part of the national annual event of Sail Indonesia, Sail Sabang is expected to attract more than 100 yachts from different countries to participate in the international yacht rally.



Yachters from Europe, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and those from other parts of the world are expected to participate in the international yacht rally; hence, preparations are being optimized by the Aceh provincial government.



Hence, Yusuf has requested that preparations for the implementation of the annual event must be made more optimally this year.



"Preparations for Sail Sabang 2017 must be optimized and coordinated with the relevant agencies," the Aceh governor remarked in Sabang on Friday.



Yusuf emphasized that all relevant parties must make optimal preparations to meet the requirements to ensure success of the international event.



According to the governor, all parties involved in the implementation of the event must work hard and maximally in line with their respective duties, so that the event can be held successfully as expected.



Aceh Culture and Tourism Office has promoted the event at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair in order to make it more successful.



Matta Fair was a three-day event being held from Sept 8 to 10, 2017, at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur as Malaysias premier travel extravaganza to provide global exposure and endless business opportunities in this exciting era of groundbreaking travel innovations.



Promoting Sail Sabang at the Matta Fair in Malaysia was an appropriate step, because the fair would provide visitors with a host of exciting travel opportunities.



Aceh Culture and Tourism Office Chief Reza Fahlevi remarked in the provincial city of Banda Aceh that the promotion of Sail Sabang aimed to attract Malaysian and foreign tourists visiting the city of Sabang and witnessing the international sailing event.



"Together with tourism actors, we continue to promote Aceh tourism packages, including Sail Sabang event," Fahlevi remarked.



According to him, the participation of Aceh in the Matta Fair is an important moment to promote Sail Sabang and Aceh as the best halal tourism destinations in Indonesia and even in the world.



O001/INE/B003