Ex-coordinating minister for maritime affairs receives IAGI award

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Former coordinating minister for maritime affairs Indroyono Soesilo has received an award from the Indonesian Geologists Association (IAGI) for his concrete contribution to natural resources exploration and management in Indonesia.



The IAGI 2017 award was bestowed upon Indroyono at the annual meeting of the association held in the East Java city of Malang on Monday (Sept 25), the association said in a press statement released on Tuesday.



Born in Bandung, West Java, on March 27, 1955, Indroyono graduated from the School of Geology of the Bandung Institute of Technology in 1978. He obtained his Master of Science on Remote Sensing for Natural Resources from University of Michigan, the US, in 1981 and Doctor of Philosophy in Geologic Remote Sensing from University of Iowa, the US in 1987.



He has pioneered the application of remote sensing technology in Indonesia for oil and gas exploration, natural resources inventory, regional and urban planning, forest fire mitigation and maritime and fishery activities.



He has written 13 scientific books and journals which now become the collections of world libraries including US Library of Congress, Washington DC, FAO Library in Rome, the National Library in Jakarta.



In 1995, he received a research professor degree from the Agency for the Application and Assessment of Technology (BPPT) of Indonesia.



He also held several posts at government agencies including BPPT deputy for natural resources development technology from 1996 to 1999, director general of research and sea exploration of the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry from 1999 to 2000), chief of the ministrys fisheries and maritime research center from 2001 to 2008, and secretary of the Coordinating Minister for Peoples Welfare from 2008 to 2012).



He also once held the post of fishery and aquaculture resources at the Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy from 2012 to 2014. In 2014 President Joko Widodo appointed him as coordinating minister for maritime affairs.



Among the medals he has received are Bintang Jasa Utama RI, Sigma XI Scientific Honor Society-USA, Fulbright Scholar Award-USA, Honorary Fellow ASEAN Federation of Engineers Organization, Adhicipta Rekayasa from the Indonesian Engineers Association, and Ganesha Prajamanggala Bhakti Utama from ITB.(*)