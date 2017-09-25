Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's 300mA small LDO regulator ICs combine low quiescent bias current with high ripple rejection ratio and fast load transient response

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) has released the “TCR3UG” series of small package, low-dropout (LDO) regulators with an output current of 300mA, that are suitable for power management of IoT modules, wearable devices and smartphones. Shipment of the first products in the series starts today, and other will follow in turn.

The quiescent bias current of an LDO regulator is the result of a trade-off between its ripple rejection ratio and load transient response. The TCR3UG series regulators deliver the industry’s best trade-offs between these characteristics[1]. They also deliver various protection features, such as thermal shutdown, overcurrent protection and inrush current suppression. Housed in the industry-leading small WCSP4F package[1], which measures 0.645mm x 0.645mm (typ.), t=0.33mm (max), the TCR3UG series helps reduce the size and thickness of mobile applications.

The new LDO regulators are suitable for use in sensor power supply in applications that require long battery life, and applications susceptible to noise and voltage fluctuations. The series offers 62 LDO regulators, available with 31 output voltage points, ranging from 0.8V to 5.0V, and with and without automatic output discharging, allowing easy selection for the regulator that best suits the customer’s requirements.

Applications

• IoT modules, wearable devices and smartphones

Features

Low quiescent bias current: IB(ON1) = 0.34 μA (typ.)

High ripple rejection ratio: R.R. = 70 dB (typ.)

High speed load transient response: ⊿VOUT = 60 mV (typ.)

Small WCSP4F package: 0.645 × 0.645 mm (typ.), t=0.33 mm (max)

Main Specifications Items

(Ta=25oC) Auto discharge

Yes No Absolute maximum ratings Output current I OUT (mA)

300 Electrical Characteristics



Input voltage V IN (V)

@ I OUT = 1 mA

1.5 to 5.5



Quiescent current I B(ON1) typ. (μA)

@ V OUT ≦ 1.5 V, I OUT =0 mA *2

0.34



Ripple rejection ratio R.R. typ. (dB) @V OUT =0.8 V, I OUT =10 mA, f=1 kHz *2

70



Drop-out voltage V IN-VOUT typ. (mV)

@ V OUT =3.3 V, I OUT =300 mA

140 Load transient response ⊿V OUT typ. (mV)

@V OUT =0.8 V, V IN =3.3 V, I OUT =1mA⇔50 mA *2 ±60

Output voltage

typ.

(V) Auto discharge Output voltage

typ.

(V) Auto discharge

Yes No



Yes No 0.8

TCR3UG08A

TCR3UG08B

2.5

TCR3UG25A

TCR3UG25B 0.85

TCR3UG085A

TCR3UG085B

2.6

TCR3UG26A

TCR3UG26B 0.9

TCR3UG09A

TCR3UG09B

2.7

TCR3UG27A

TCR3UG27B 0.95

TCR3UG095A

TCR3UG095B

2.8

TCR3UG28A

TCR3UG28B 1.0

TCR3UG10A

TCR3UG10B

2.85

TCR3UG285A

TCR3UG285B 1.05

TCR3UG105A

TCR3UG105B

3.0

TCR3UG30A

TCR3UG30B 1.1

TCR3UG11A

TCR3UG11B

3.1

TCR3UG31A

TCR3UG31B 1.15

TCR3UG115A

TCR3UG115B

3.2

TCR3UG32A

TCR3UG32B 1.2

TCR3UG12A

TCR3UG12B

3.3

TCR3UG33A

TCR3UG33B 1.3

TCR3UG13A

TCR3UG13B

3.5

TCR3UG35A

TCR3UG35B 1.35

TCR3UG135A

TCR3UG135B

3.6

TCR3UG36A

TCR3UG36B 1.5

TCR3UG15A

TCR3UG15B

4.1

TCR3UG41A

TCR3UG41B 1.75

TCR3UG175A

TCR3UG175B

4.2

TCR3UG42A

TCR3UG42B 1.8

TCR3UG18A

TCR3UG18B

4.5

TCR3UG45A

TCR3UG45B 1.85

TCR3UG185A

TCR3UG185B

5.0 TCR3UG50A TCR3UG50B 1.9 TCR3UG19A TCR3UG19B





Notes:

[1] As of September 26, 2017 for LDO regulator ICs with an output current of 300mA. TDSC survey.

[2] Common test conditions: VIN = VOUT + 1 V (VOUT > 1.5 V), VIN = 2.5 V (VOUT ≤ 1.5 V), CIN=1.0 μF, COUT=1.0 μF (unless otherwise noted)

Follow the link below for more on TDSC’s LDO Regulators line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/linear/power-supply/ldo-regulator.html

Customer Inquiries:

Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3411

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

