Do not spread radicalism in universities: Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on all elements of the nation to not spread radicalism in universities in Indonesia.



In a written statement while delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the Indonesian Higher Education Leaders Meeting on Peninsula Island, Nusa Dua, Badung District, Bali Province, on Tuesday, Jokowi stated that the era of openness has created a huge gap for ideological infiltration.



"Nowadays, ideological infiltration is taking place, with the target of replacing Pancasila and dividing us. The era of openness cannot be avoided, so social media is open to infiltration that we are not aware of," he pointed out.



The president admitted that technological advancements have undeniably led all to an era of openness.



Currently, information can be easily spread and accessed by all people, so several other forms of convenience can be enjoyed as a result of that progress.



However, on the other hand, such openness can create a gap for unconscious ideological infiltration.



This condition has prompted Jokowi to remind all elements of the Indonesian nation to always be wary of the efforts to divide the nation.



According to Jokowi, infiltration was carried out through soft approaches and by using the latest strategy.



As a result, several people forget that Indonesia follows Pancasila as an ideology that unites the nation.



"Many of us are so overwhelmed by it (the infiltration effort), so we forget that we have Pancasila. I am proud of the declaration made by the heads of universities in Indonesia, with a determination to unite us in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI), adhere to the 1945 Constitution, and uphold Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity)," he stated.



While addressing heads of colleges in Indonesia, Jokowi reminded that a college is a source of knowledge and enlightenment.



Hence, it would be dangerous if the college were to be used by a few parties as a field for ideological infiltration.



"Do not let colleges become a breeding ground to spread ideologies that run counter to Pancasila, NKRI, and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika," he affirmed.



Furthermore, he invited all parties to continue to develop a sense of brotherhood among people. He emphasized that Indonesia is currently able to stand tall, as unity has been safeguarded since generations.



"If we all still love Indonesia, we must stop the infiltration of ideologies, radicalism, and terrorism in universities in all regions of Indonesia, so that the sense of unity and brotherhood will grow stronger. Do not let the results of hard work for our children and grandchildren be destroyed by terrorism and radicalism that could cause the decline of our nation," he remarked.



In addition to upholding diversity and Pancasila, he also expressed belief that the Pancasila ideology, as a guideline in the day-to-day life of the Indonesian nation, should be incorporated in both the teaching curriculum and other non-formal educational activities.



"We promote that diversity is a source of power for the Indonesian nation and explain how diverse we are. This country is solid, as it stands united based on the foundation of Pancasila. By working together, let us take care of the NKRI, strengthen Pancasila, and resist radicalism and terrorism," he emphasized.



During the event, Jokowi was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung; Minister of Research, Technology, and Higher Education M. Nasir; and Bali Governor I Made Mangku Pastika.(*)