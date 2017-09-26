Transportation minister to simplify regulation that hinder investment

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said, the ministry would simplify regulations that could hinder investment in the countrys infrastructure development.



"I can say that Ministerial Regulation is not everything. It means that any difficulties that caused by the regulation, we can simplify it to get the benefits," Budi said after the opening of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Nusa Dua, Denpasar on Tuesday.



According to Budi, deregulation could be made intensively to create a conducive climate for investment.



"We have done it here, intensively and enthusiastically along with private and state-owned firms. For instance, the divestment in Kertajati project, whats the problem there, we will elaborate and we try to create a good management," he added.



During the meeting with European and Asian transportation ministers, Indonesia has invited its state-run as well as private companies to offer potential programs.



As many as 12 projects were offered to investors during bilateral meetings with representatives from nine countries including Japan, China, Poland, Hungary, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.



Among the projects are Makassar New Port, Product Terminal 1 and 2 Kalibaru Port, Kijing Port, Sorong Port in West Papua, Cikarang-Bekasi-Sea Canal, Tanjung Carat Port, Kualanamu Airport, Lombok International Airport, Makassar-Pare-pare Railway, Bandung Light Rapid Transit (LRT), Surabaya tramline.



The minister would hold a meeting with Japans representatives to discuss some running transportation projects as well as planned projects.



"With Japan, I will discuss progress of Patimban Port project, Mass Rapid Transportation (MRT), Light Rapid Transit (LRT) and Jakarta-Surabaya High Speed Train," he said.



While in the meeting with the Philippines, the minister would discuss training program for Indonesian sailors and Roro (roll-on-roll-off) route from Bitung, Indonesia to Davao in the Philippines.



"As we know, the Philippines sailors are very good in quality. It would be good for Indonesian sailors to get the training from the country. While for Bitung-Davao Roro route, we will synchronize our perception so that it could have a scheduled passage," he elaborated.



Indonesia, he said, would also discuss with China on progress of infrastructure projects under One Belt One Road (OBOR), that include infrastructure projects in North Sumatra, Kalimantan and North Sulawesi.



Other issues that would be discussed in the bilateral meetings are Intelligent Transport System with South Korea, Non-Convention Vessel Standard (NCVS) with Malaysia, sea and air transportation cooperation with Singapore, and strategic transportation projects with Hungary and Poland.(*)