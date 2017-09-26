Thousands of universities declare all-out fight against radicalism

Badung, Bali (ANTARA News) - Thousands of state and private universities from all regions of Indonesia declared an all-out fight against radicalism in Nusa Dua, Badung District, Bali Province, on Tuesday.



The event was attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.



"Universities should focus on the four pillars of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI), Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity)," Indonesian Minister of Research, Technology, and Higher Education Mohamad Nasir noted.



He stated that all universities will also formulate concrete steps to follow up on the declaration. After the formulation is complete, he said the next stage will be implementing the steps on campus.



"Directorate General of Learning and Student Affairs of the Ministry of Research, Technology, and Higher Education and the Defense Ministry will also formulate items based on national insights and the state defense system that can be implemented. The Presidential Work Unit in the field of development of the Pancasila ideology will also contribute to formulating the steps, which should not only be normative but must also be implemented in daily life," he stated.



One of the real efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Research, Technology, and Higher Education was to make the recruitment process for lecturers, civil servants, and non-permanent civil servants more selective. Besides having good academic abilities and basic skills, candidates to be recruited should not be exposed to radicalism.



"We are also working with the National Counter-Terrorism Agency to conduct a screening test. Similarly, private universities must also selectively appoint their lecturers and employees," he remarked.



Nasir also urged the rectors to keep a record of lecturers and employees who were exposed to radicalism to offer rehabilitation.



"Rectors must be aware of what is happening in their respective campuses," he stated.



In future, he said such actions should continue to be taken, including increasing the understanding of Pancasila through intensifying academic activities focused on the history of the birth of Pancasila and the reasons that the ideology has five precepts.



"Indonesian universities must serve as a gateway for the sustainability of Pancasila and uphold the framework of NKRI," Nasir said.(*)