Indonesia-Japan to enhance cooperation in health sector

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has enhanced cooperation in health sector with Japan and sent nurses to the country, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Puan Maharani said.



"The Indonesian government will enhance its cooperation with Japan in health sector, by considering the demand of, among others, skilled nurses that would be sent to Japan," Puan said in a statement here, Tuesday.



The minister discussed the possibility to send nurses during the meeting with Japanese Deputy Chairman, Police Research Council LDP Nishimura Yasutoshi and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday.



Japan required nurses and caregivers from other countries with its imbalance population of the elderly and working-age.



Previously, Indonesian Health Minister Nila Moeloek has disclosed the possibility to send Indonesian nurses to Japan as caregivers.



During the meeting, both governments have discussed 60 years of good bilateral relationships and the commitment to work on a better cooperation.



Puan conveyed the possibility for Indonesia and Japan to cooperate in human development sector and culture, especially in education and health sector.



The minister has also asked for Japans support for Indonesia that would host the 2018 Asian Games. The chairman of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Coordination Committee Tsunekazu Takeda is a Japanese.



Reported by Aditya Ramadhan



(S022/b003/B003)