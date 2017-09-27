BIN orders 591 firearms to PT Pindad

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A spokesman of the Indonesian Police Inspector General Setyo Wasisto said, the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) has ordered 591 firearms to the state-owned weapons manufacturer PT Pindad.



"The permit is for 591 (firearms)," Setyo said at the police headquarters here, Tuesday.



However, he could not elaborate details on the weapons type saying that he did not have the data.



In addition to firearms, BIN has also ordered for ammunition.



Setyo said, domestic firearms purchase would only need a buying license, while those from overseas would need import license.



Before the firearms are sent to buyers, the Indonesian Police Bureau of Intelligence and Security (Baintelkam) would record its serial number and conduct ballistic test.



He assured that the firearms currently are still with PT Pindad and yet to be sent to Baintelkam.



The purchasing license for the firearms has been issued in July. "It (the license) was submitted in July."



Controversies on the firearms order arose after TNI Chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo said in front of retired military personnel on Friday, he had received intelligence information that a number of institutions had ordered a shipment of 5,000 "illegal" firearms without President Joko Widodos consent.



However, Coordinating Minister for Political, Security and Legal Affairs Wiranto clarified, there had been a "miscommunication" regarding the firearms procurement.



"There is a procurement order for 500 non-TNI standard firearms to Pindad, not 5,000. It was BIN that made the order for intelligence education purposes," Wiranto claimed.(*)